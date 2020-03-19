Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 10,924.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,559,000 after acquiring an additional 945,990 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Gentex by 1,258.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 930,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Gentex by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,033,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 580,649 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Gentex by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,007,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,103,000 after acquiring an additional 513,292 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 400,547 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.90. 3,967,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,627. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.