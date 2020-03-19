Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 250,991 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Nordic American Tanker worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter worth about $4,001,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 399,240 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 64,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 135.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 103,290 shares during the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $383.08 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.28.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. Analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

