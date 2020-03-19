Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,032,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. 1,057,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.