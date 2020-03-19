Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 14,195 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIC. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

ROIC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,029. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.