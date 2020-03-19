Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,605 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,217,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

