Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 31,572 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of AeroVironment worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

AVAV stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

