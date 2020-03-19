Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,354 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Okta by 37,668.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,881,000 after purchasing an additional 910,449 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Okta by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,828,000 after buying an additional 765,117 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $15,563,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Okta by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after buying an additional 136,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,482,000 after buying an additional 78,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Okta from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $386,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,145 shares of company stock worth $13,245,355. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.91. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $79.10 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

