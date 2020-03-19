Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 36,891 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,891 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,073.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 158,616 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter.

PPA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 220,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,867. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.16.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

