Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 927 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Steris stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.22. The company had a trading volume of 706,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,897. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.85.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

