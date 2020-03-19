Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,831,000 after acquiring an additional 80,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $212.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

