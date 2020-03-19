Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,599,000 after acquiring an additional 724,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,502,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,558,000 after purchasing an additional 263,870 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,288,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 217,676 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,821,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 107,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SJI. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE SJI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.