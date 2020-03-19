Raymond James Reiterates C$26.00 Price Target for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$26.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 132.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.17.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.20 on Thursday, hitting C$11.20. 16,602,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,365,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total value of C$210,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,998,834.36. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,357.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

