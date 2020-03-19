Raymond James Trims Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price to $12.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 160.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAL. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2,760.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,835,128 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,550,805,000 after buying an additional 50,022,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,691.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,416,337 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $592,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444,329 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,927,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $604,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922,480 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,506,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,591,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $536,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,777 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

