Raymond James Trims Interfor (TSE:IFP) Target Price to C$16.50

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 164.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Interfor from C$19.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of IFP traded down C$543,896.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.25. 1,019,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,446. The company has a market cap of $432.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.05. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$16.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$456.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

