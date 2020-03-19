Raymond James Weighs in on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday.

CWX stock opened at C$3.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.00. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $289.29 million and a PE ratio of 14.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.25%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.