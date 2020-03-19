RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

RDI Reit (LON:RDI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:RDI traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) on Thursday, hitting GBX 51.10 ($0.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,000. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. RDI Reit has a one year low of GBX 63 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 161 ($2.12).

RDI Reit Company Profile

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

