Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 180.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

NYSE:O opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

