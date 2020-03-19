Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Realty Income worth $17,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.08. 5,640,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.