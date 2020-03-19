Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IMI PLC/S (IMIAY)

IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS: IMIAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2020 – IMI PLC/S had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/11/2020 – IMI PLC/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/5/2020 – IMI PLC/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

2/28/2020 – IMI PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

IMI PLC/S stock remained flat at $$23.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 107. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. IMI PLC/S has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $25.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61.

