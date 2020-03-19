Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ: OYST):

3/6/2020 – Oyster Point Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

3/6/2020 – Oyster Point Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to .

3/3/2020 – Oyster Point Pharma was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – Oyster Point Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

1/28/2020 – Oyster Point Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ OYST opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.03.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.83). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OYST. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $144,814,000. Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $63,300,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $9,141,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $9,048,000. Finally, KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $8,094,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

