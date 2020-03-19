Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Calyxt (CLXT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) in the last few weeks:

3/12/2020 – Calyxt was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

3/6/2020 – Calyxt was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

3/6/2020 – Calyxt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Calyxt was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

3/3/2020 – Calyxt was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

2/25/2020 – Calyxt was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

2/10/2020 – Calyxt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Calyxt stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 213,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,248. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. Calyxt Inc has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.83 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 52.37% and a negative net margin of 543.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,545.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 750 shares of company stock worth $5,200. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mairs & Power INC boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 221,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 86,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 63,879 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

