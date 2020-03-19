Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zumiez (ZUMZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) recently:

3/16/2020 – Zumiez had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Zumiez was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Zumiez had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Zumiez had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Zumiez was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/10/2020 – Zumiez had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/29/2020 – Zumiez was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.28. 805,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $448.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $79,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,233.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,593,363.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

