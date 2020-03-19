Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for General Electric (GE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2020 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – General Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – General Electric was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – General Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – General Electric was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

3/2/2020 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $5.00 to $8.00.

2/26/2020 – General Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.

1/31/2020 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from to .

1/30/2020 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from to . They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – General Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – General Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – General Electric was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

1/29/2020 – General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – General Electric had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/23/2020 – General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

