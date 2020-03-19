Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2020 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

3/3/2020 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2020 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HTGM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 875,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,429. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 173,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

