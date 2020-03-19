ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bleutrade and YoBit. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $17.87 million and $68,470.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00087761 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.01077445 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00051060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00192072 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007985 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00090746 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, C-Patex, Bisq, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, BiteBTC, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

