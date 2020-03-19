Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 251,317 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.75% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $178,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,969,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,223,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,550,000 after purchasing an additional 107,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,172,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 888,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,932,000 after purchasing an additional 117,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGA traded down $4.31 on Thursday, hitting $67.83. 33,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,277. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.73. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $65.29 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.40.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

