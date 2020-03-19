Relex (RLX) Trading Up 44.4% Over Last Week

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 26.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. Relex has a total market cap of $231,794.38 and $13.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Relex has traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar. One Relex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Relex Profile

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,880,589,110 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

