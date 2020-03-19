Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.30% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $23,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,615. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.