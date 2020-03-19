Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.09% of PolyOne worth $30,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 3,010.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 630,982 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,604,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,019,000 after acquiring an additional 284,848 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,242,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 242,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 226,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 151,357 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PolyOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,929.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $239,155. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POL traded up $3.24 on Thursday, hitting $13.37. 2,330,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,723. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15. PolyOne Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.84.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

