RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $119.71 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.95 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

