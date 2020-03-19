Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCII. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 990.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $848.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

