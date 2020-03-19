Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.28. Repligen reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

In other news, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $413,468.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,136 shares in the company, valued at $662,292.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,661.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,531 shares of company stock worth $2,312,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $9.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.09. 955,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,480. Repligen has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $109.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 197.94, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

