Request Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Request has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $114,763.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including WazirX, DDEX, Mercatox and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00053556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.04358462 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00067542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00039283 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Ethfinex, IDEX, WazirX, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, Coineal, Mercatox, Gate.io, Koinex, CoinExchange, GOPAX, DDEX, KuCoin, Radar Relay, CoinPlace, COSS, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

