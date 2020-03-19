Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 19th (ADVM, ASCLF, BTE, CLR, CRLFF, FQVLF, GENGF, KZMYY, PMGYF, PRMRF)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 19th:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

