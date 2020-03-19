Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 19th (EC, EQH, ESTA, FGETF, FWONK, GARS, GGAL, HCAP, HZN, IEA)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 19th:

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Flight Centre Limited is engaged in travel agency business, offering domestic and international flights, holiday packages, cruises, ski holidays, last minute hotel deals and travel insurance. The Company provides a complete travel service for leisure and business travelers in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Hong Kong, India, China, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Flight Centre Limited is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. “

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Garrison Capital Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA of certain amount. It invests or provides direct lending in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured loans or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies. The Company intends to generate risk-adjusted net returns by assembling a portfolio of investments. The Company’s investments include debt investments, preferred and minority equity investments (equity) of diversified companies and a portfolio of unsecured small balance consumer loans. “

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

