Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for B&G Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for B&G Foods in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

BGS opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.82 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

In other news, Director David L. Wenner bought 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,844.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 80,210 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 26,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in B&G Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

