Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.89 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

