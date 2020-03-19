Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ero Copper Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.72.

ERO traded down C$0.36 on Thursday, hitting C$9.00. 15,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,070. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$8.40 and a 12 month high of C$25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

