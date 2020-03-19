Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ: AXNX):

3/17/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

3/9/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

3/5/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $38.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/14/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

2/4/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

1/23/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of -1.65. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $319,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,776,144.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $137,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,192.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,286 over the last 90 days. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

