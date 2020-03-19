Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Restaurant Group (RTN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Restaurant Group (LON: RTN) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2020 – Restaurant Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 150 ($1.97).

3/11/2020 – Restaurant Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 120 ($1.58). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 145 ($1.91).

2/27/2020 – Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating.

2/26/2020 – Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/26/2020 – Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/26/2020 – Restaurant Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/21/2020 – Restaurant Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/20/2020 – Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/10/2020 – Restaurant Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/29/2020 – Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 175 ($2.30).

1/27/2020 – Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/20/2020 – Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

RTN traded down GBX 2.64 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 20.36 ($0.27). The company had a trading volume of 1,533,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The firm has a market cap of $102.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48. Restaurant Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 44.42 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 134.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44.

Get Restaurant Group PLC alerts:

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Group PLC will post 2144.0001921 earnings per share for the current year.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.