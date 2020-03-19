Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Winpak (WPK)

Winpak (TSE: WPK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2020 – Winpak had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Winpak had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$51.00.

3/4/2020 – Winpak had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Winpak had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$49.00.

Shares of WPK opened at C$37.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 9.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.06. Winpak Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$33.11 and a 52 week high of C$49.83.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.