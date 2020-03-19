Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 19th (AEXAY, ANCUF, APHA, AVT, BAX, BFAM, BTDPF, BTDPY, CAE, CSIOY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 19th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $87.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $276.00 target price on the stock.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $460.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $480.00.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a buy rating.

