Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 19th (AKAM, ALXN, ANGI, ARCB, ATRI, ATSG, BPMC, CALM, CDZI, CENT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 19th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Sidoti currently has $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

