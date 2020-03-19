Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE: BFAM) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2020 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/17/2020 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

3/10/2020 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/28/2020 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/18/2020 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.19. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $73.42 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 115,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

