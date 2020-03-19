Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB):

3/18/2020 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/14/2020 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

3/3/2020 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2020 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

1/28/2020 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

1/21/2020 – Y-mAbs Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,739. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $572.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $140,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $468,000. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

