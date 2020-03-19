Reserve Rights Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.25 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $10.25 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.02522324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00197406 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00036075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,207,726,273 tokens. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

