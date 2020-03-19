Residential Secure Income PLC (LON:RESI) Insider Robert Blackburn Gray Buys 33,552 Shares

Residential Secure Income PLC (LON:RESI) insider Robert Blackburn Gray bought 33,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £25,164 ($33,101.82).

Shares of RESI stock opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.92) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. Residential Secure Income PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 106.65 ($1.40). The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Residential Secure Income in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

