Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 0.07% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,435,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 38,809 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 4,117.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,912,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after buying an additional 2,843,049 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 66,477 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.13. 1,124,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,418. The firm has a market cap of $511.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

REZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.