Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Restaurant Brands International worth $22,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

NYSE QSR traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,080,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

