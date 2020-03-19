Revain (R) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Revain has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, BitForex, YoBit and Mercatox. Revain has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $1.32 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.02519578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00198276 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00036478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 76.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Revain

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, YoBit, Kuna, Cryptopia, Mercatox and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

